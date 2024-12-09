Left Menu

The Hottest Era: Earth's Rising Temperature Crisis

This year is set to be the warmest on record globally, influenced by human-caused climate change, with severe weather events occurring worldwide. Despite pledges to cut emissions, temperatures will likely remain high. Scientists are keeping an eye on La Nina developments, which may only temporarily cool the planet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 08:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 08:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Earth is experiencing its hottest year ever, with temperatures expected to remain high well into 2025, according to European Union scientists. The Copernicus Climate Change Service revealed 2024 would surpass temperature records, with global temperatures averaging over 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels.

Extreme weather phenomena are impacting various regions: Italy and South America face severe droughts, Nepal and Europe endure floods, and deadly heatwaves afflict Mexico and Saudi Arabia. Despite efforts to curb carbon emissions, global CO2 levels are reaching unprecedented highs, propelling persistent climate change.

While scientists monitor the potential cooling effect of La Nina, the long-term warming trend continues. Experts warn that even slight cooling won't halt dangerous weather patterns, underscoring the urgent need to address emissions. Climate studies repeatedly highlight human activity as the primary driver of this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

