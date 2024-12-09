Devastation in Java: Flash Floods Wreak Havoc

In a tragic week for Indonesia, flash floods and landslides have swept through hilly villages on the island of Java, claiming 10 lives. The severe weather event has left two individuals missing, as search and rescue operations remain ongoing.

Torrential rains have caused rivers to overflow, cascading through over 170 villages and displacing more than 3,000 residents in the Sukabumi district of West Java. Lt Col Yudi Hariyanto, heading the rescue efforts, reported catastrophic damage to infrastructure including roads, bridges, and homes.

Distressing footage has emerged showing the powerful floods carrying away everything in its path. The Disaster Management Agency warns of continued risks, urging evacuations as extreme weather threatens more areas, highlighting the vulnerability of Indonesia's mountainous and flood-prone geography.

