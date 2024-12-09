Left Menu

Devastation in Java: Flash Floods Wreak Havoc

Flash floods and landslides in Java, Indonesia, have caused significant devastation, resulting in 10 deaths so far and two missing persons. The torrential rains have impacted over 170 villages, forcing evacuations and damaging infrastructure, as authorities continue rescue and recovery efforts.

  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a tragic week for Indonesia, flash floods and landslides have swept through hilly villages on the island of Java, claiming 10 lives. The severe weather event has left two individuals missing, as search and rescue operations remain ongoing.

Torrential rains have caused rivers to overflow, cascading through over 170 villages and displacing more than 3,000 residents in the Sukabumi district of West Java. Lt Col Yudi Hariyanto, heading the rescue efforts, reported catastrophic damage to infrastructure including roads, bridges, and homes.

Distressing footage has emerged showing the powerful floods carrying away everything in its path. The Disaster Management Agency warns of continued risks, urging evacuations as extreme weather threatens more areas, highlighting the vulnerability of Indonesia's mountainous and flood-prone geography.

(With inputs from agencies.)

