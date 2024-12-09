Chill Grips Rajasthan: Mercury Plummets, Cold Wave Alert Issued

Chilly conditions have swept across parts of Rajasthan due to the influence of northern winds, bringing some of the year's lowest temperatures. Bhilwara stood out with a bone-chilling 5 degrees Celsius, noted the meteorological department Monday.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has issued a warning indicating an impending cold wave in various regions of the state. Daytime temperatures experienced a drop of three to four notches, particularly in Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar.

Other chilly spots included Dabok at 5.2 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh at 6, and Karauli at 6.4. The cold is forecasted to intensify from Tuesday as the mercury might descend further to 3-4 degrees in Shekhawati, encompassing Sikar, Pilani, and Jhunjhunu.

