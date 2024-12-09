Left Menu

Chill Grips Rajasthan: Mercury Plummets, Cold Wave Alert Issued

Northern winds have brought a cold wave to parts of Rajasthan with temperatures dropping significantly. Bhilwara recorded the lowest at 5 degrees Celsius, and more cold conditions are expected. The mercury is forecasted to drop further in the Shekhawati region in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:10 IST
Chill Grips Rajasthan: Mercury Plummets, Cold Wave Alert Issued
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chilly conditions have swept across parts of Rajasthan due to the influence of northern winds, bringing some of the year's lowest temperatures. Bhilwara stood out with a bone-chilling 5 degrees Celsius, noted the meteorological department Monday.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has issued a warning indicating an impending cold wave in various regions of the state. Daytime temperatures experienced a drop of three to four notches, particularly in Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar.

Other chilly spots included Dabok at 5.2 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh at 6, and Karauli at 6.4. The cold is forecasted to intensify from Tuesday as the mercury might descend further to 3-4 degrees in Shekhawati, encompassing Sikar, Pilani, and Jhunjhunu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024