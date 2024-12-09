Left Menu

Massive Crackdown on Delhi's Air Pollution: Over Rs 260 Crore in Fines Imposed

In just 50 days, authorities have imposed fines totaling over Rs 260 crore on more than 260,000 vehicles without Pollution Under Control Certificates in Delhi. Under the Graded Response Action Plan, the city faced strict restrictions, including a ban on non-essential trucks, as air quality reached hazardous levels.

Authorities in Delhi have launched a major crackdown on air pollution, imposing fines exceeding Rs 260 crore in just 50 days on violators lacking Pollution Under Control Certificates.

Implemented under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Environment Department issued over 260,000 challans between October 16 and December 6.

The severe pollution level prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management to escalate to Stage IV restrictions, banning non-essential trucks and marking the second-worst air quality in six years.

