Massive Crackdown on Delhi's Air Pollution: Over Rs 260 Crore in Fines Imposed

Authorities in Delhi have launched a major crackdown on air pollution, imposing fines exceeding Rs 260 crore in just 50 days on violators lacking Pollution Under Control Certificates.

Implemented under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Environment Department issued over 260,000 challans between October 16 and December 6.

The severe pollution level prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management to escalate to Stage IV restrictions, banning non-essential trucks and marking the second-worst air quality in six years.

(With inputs from agencies.)