Left Menu

Hydrochloric Acid Leak Alert on National Highway 66

An alleged technical fault caused a hydrochloric acid leak from a gas tanker on National Highway 66 near Mangaluru, potentially leading to respiratory problems for nearby residents. Authorities are overseeing the situation, and traffic remains unaffected as officials work to control the leak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:18 IST
Hydrochloric Acid Leak Alert on National Highway 66
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Mangaluru, Karnataka, a technical fault has led to a hydrochloric acid leak from a gas tanker on National Highway 66. Officials reported the incident on Monday, with potential respiratory risks for nearby residents.

Transporting hydrochloric acid from Karwar to Kochi, the tanker experienced the leak prompting a swift response from police and fire departments. Teams from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited were also dispatched to address the issue.

The leak was first noticed near Kotekar Uchila around 5 PM. While traffic on the highway continues as normal, authorities are closely monitoring developments. No advisories have been issued yet for residents or commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024