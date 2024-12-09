Hydrochloric Acid Leak Alert on National Highway 66

In Mangaluru, Karnataka, a technical fault has led to a hydrochloric acid leak from a gas tanker on National Highway 66. Officials reported the incident on Monday, with potential respiratory risks for nearby residents.

Transporting hydrochloric acid from Karwar to Kochi, the tanker experienced the leak prompting a swift response from police and fire departments. Teams from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited were also dispatched to address the issue.

The leak was first noticed near Kotekar Uchila around 5 PM. While traffic on the highway continues as normal, authorities are closely monitoring developments. No advisories have been issued yet for residents or commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)