Europe vs. SpaceX: The Reusable Rocket Race Heats Up

In a bid to rival SpaceX, Europe's Maiaspace is ramping up efforts to create a reusable rocket. On a secluded plateau in Vernon, France, workers are preparing key components of this innovative launcher set for a 2026 debut to cater to the small satellite market.

Building on the legacy of ArianeGroup, Maiaspace aims to halt Elon Musk's dominance in the space industry by introducing Europe's first partially reusable rocket. Their plan marks a significant step in the growing competition among global space entities.

Simultaneously, the universe is revealing new mysteries. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope data bolsters the finding that the universe is expanding more rapidly than expected. This 'Hubble Tension' challenges existing theories about dark energy and dark matter, puzzle pieces in the cosmic expansion narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)