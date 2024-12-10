Blaze Triggers Panic in Delhi's Rajouri Garden
A fire in a Rajouri Garden restaurant led to an FIR and a wider investigation by Delhi Police. The incident forced students to evacuate a coaching center, prompting government response. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ordered a safety audit following the canceled NOC of the establishment.
Delhi Police have initiated an investigation after a fire erupted in a restaurant in the bustling Rajouri Garden market area. This incident forced several students from a nearby coaching institute to make a daring escape to an adjacent building. An FIR against an unidentified individual has been lodged, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.
Authorities have begun scrutinizing CCTV footage to ascertain the cause of the blaze. In response to the crisis, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi visited the incident site. She engaged with local shopkeepers and instructed the Fire Department to enact a comprehensive safety audit across the city.
Chief Minister Atishi reported that the restaurant's NOC had been revoked earlier due to drainage issues and non-compliance with safety regulations. She emphasized that stringent measures would be imposed on those found responsible and directed preventive efforts to avert similar incidents in the future.
