Intense Rainfall Alert: Tamil Nadu Braces for Downpour

The India Meteorological Centre has warned of intense rainfall in Tamil Nadu, driven by a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. This weather system is expected to bring heavy rains across several districts until December 13.

The districts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu, along with Karaikal in Puducherry, are particularly at risk of heavy to very heavy rain on December 11. The warning extends to other regions, including Chennai and Kancheepuram, where isolated heavy rains are anticipated.

Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the sea from December 11 to 13, owing to adverse weather conditions. The meteorological department advises vigilance as the system moves west-northwestwards towards the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)