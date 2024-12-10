Miraculous Escape: Roadside Diner Hit by SUV
In Gujarat's Bodeli town, a speeding SUV crashed into a roadside food joint, leaving three diners with minor injuries. The SUV driver briefly lost consciousness at the wheel, causing the accident. Despite the incident's severity, neither the food joint owner nor the injured have filed formal complaints.
A roadside diner in Bodeli town, Chhotaudepur district of Gujarat, narrowly escaped tragedy when a speeding SUV veered off its path, crashing into the temporary food joint and injuring three patrons, police reported Tuesday.
The SUV's driver, who lost consciousness briefly at the wheel, caused the accident, authorities stated. Although the incident occurred late Monday, no formal complaint has been recorded, as both the food joint owner and the injured have declined to do so, according to police inspector DS Vadher.
The incident, caught on CCTV, shows the SUV striking patrons as they dined. The footage went viral, prompting a police investigation, but despite efforts, the injured refused to lodge complaints. The driver, who was affected by a hospital visit to a relative, momentarily lost control, leading to the unexpected crash, Vadher noted.
