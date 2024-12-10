Left Menu

Delhi's New Metro Corridor: Connecting Landmark Icons

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs plans a 7-km underground metro corridor linking major Delhi landmarks. This extension of the Inderlok-Indraprastha line aims to decongest central Delhi and enhance connectivity for thousands of commuters.

Updated: 10-12-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:50 IST
The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is gearing up to construct a 7-kilometer underground metro corridor that will link prominent landmarks such as the new Common Central Secretariat, India Gate, Bharat Mandapam, and the North and South Blocks with the Indraprastha metro station, reliable sources disclosed on Tuesday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been tasked with determining the proposed alignment of this project. This endeavor represents an extension of the Inderlok-Indraprastha metro corridor, which received approval from the Union Cabinet earlier this year, according to informed insiders.

The planned route will traverse the Kartavya Path, culminating at the North and South Blocks, where a museum is slated to be developed as part of the Central Vista's extensive redevelopment plan, known as the nation's power corridor. Officials emphasize its potential to alleviate the congestion in central Delhi, a consequence of increased visitor footfall following Kartavya Path's redevelopment.

