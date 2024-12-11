Left Menu

Raging Flames: The Franklin Fire Threatens Malibu

A fast-growing wildfire known as the Franklin Fire is threatening Malibu, forcing evacuations and damaging homes. Despite coordinated firefighting efforts, the blaze remains uncontained. High winds exacerbate the danger, prompting safety measures like temporary sheltering at Pepperdine University. Officials assure minimal injuries but stress urgency in containment efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 02:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 02:36 IST
Raging Flames: The Franklin Fire Threatens Malibu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A rapidly intensifying wildfire, named the Franklin Fire, is forcing evacuations in Malibu as it threatens homes, disrupts power, and closes roads. The fire, which started as a small blaze, has rapidly grown to nearly 2,700 acres, spreading across mountainous terrain and over the Pacific Coast Highway.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone confirmed that the fire is zero percent contained, urging the importance of a swift ground and air response involving 1,000 firefighters. Although the fire has destroyed several homes, no injuries or fatalities have been reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning due to hazardous Santa Ana wind gusts which could reach up to 65 miles per hour. Meanwhile, Pepperdine University in Malibu lifted its shelter-in-place protocol after ensuring minimal damage and no injuries on campus, emphasizing their preparedness for such events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

