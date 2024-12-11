Raging Flames: The Franklin Fire Threatens Malibu

A rapidly intensifying wildfire, named the Franklin Fire, is forcing evacuations in Malibu as it threatens homes, disrupts power, and closes roads. The fire, which started as a small blaze, has rapidly grown to nearly 2,700 acres, spreading across mountainous terrain and over the Pacific Coast Highway.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone confirmed that the fire is zero percent contained, urging the importance of a swift ground and air response involving 1,000 firefighters. Although the fire has destroyed several homes, no injuries or fatalities have been reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning due to hazardous Santa Ana wind gusts which could reach up to 65 miles per hour. Meanwhile, Pepperdine University in Malibu lifted its shelter-in-place protocol after ensuring minimal damage and no injuries on campus, emphasizing their preparedness for such events.

