Arctic Alarm: Unveiling the Rapid Environmental Changes

Dec 11, Colorado Boulder Colorado: The Arctic, though distant for many, is rapidly changing, affecting ecosystems worldwide. According to the 2024 Arctic Report Card, changes include increased coastal flooding and wildfires due to rising temperatures.

Experts highlight how these shifts impact global weather, food supplies, and wildlife habitats. The report brings together insights from 97 scientists across 11 countries, warning of the growing urgency to cut emissions as the Arctic loses its natural ability to act as a carbon sink.

The report emphasizes the need for global cooperation to reduce emissions, adapt to environmental damage, and build future resilience to avoid severe consequences across the planet.

(With inputs from agencies.)