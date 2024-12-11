Greaves Retail Unveils Eco-Friendly Construction Equipment at bauma CONEXPO India 2024
Greaves Retail announced the launch of its eco-friendly light construction equipment at bauma CONEXPO India 2024. Emphasizing sustainability, the new range introduces electrified machinery that offers zero-emission solutions, enhancing efficiency and cutting costs. This launch aligns with Greaves' strategy to diversify its product offerings and support India's construction industry's growth.
Greaves Retail, a prominent division of Greaves Cotton Limited, has unveiled its latest line of eco-friendly electrified light construction equipment at the bauma CONEXPO India 2024. The new machinery focuses on sustainability by integrating cutting-edge technologies that promise zero-emission, cost-effective solutions.
The product lineup includes a range of mini excavators and electric lift systems designed to meet the increasing demands of India's rapidly growing construction sector. The equipment boasts powerful performance, safety features, and energy efficiency, suitable for challenging environments and urban projects.
The move reflects Greaves' strategic vision to broaden its market reach, especially amid India's infrastructure growth poised to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. Greaves continues to champion green technology and sustainable practices in its quest to contribute to the sector's expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
