Geminids Light Up the Sky: A Spectacular Meteor Shower

The Geminids meteor shower, known for its yellow glow, peaks on Friday despite an almost full moon limiting visibility to 15 meteors per hour. Originating from asteroid 3200 Phaethon, the Geminids offer the last chance to view fireballs this year. Viewing lasts until December 21 under dark skies for optimal visibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:38 IST
The sky is set to dazzle as the Geminids meteor shower reaches its peak on Friday. Known for emanating from asteroids, the Geminids offer a striking yellow glow. This celestial event is one of the year's final opportunities to witness fireballs streaking across the night sky.

According to Sally Brummel from the University of Minnesota's Bell Museum, prime conditions can make the Geminids one of the most impressive meteor displays. Despite the interfering moonlight, up to 15 meteors per hour are expected during the peak as the American Meteor Society notes that the full moon will outshine many meteors.

Meteorite debris from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon causes this spectacle. With strong rocky material, these meteors have a higher likelihood of creating luminous fireballs, NASA's William Cooke affirmed. For the best view, find a dark location away from city lights. The next meteor shower, the Ursids, will peak on December 22.

