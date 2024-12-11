Left Menu

Saudi Arabia to Host 2034 FIFA World Cup Amidst Controversy

Saudi Arabia has been awarded hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, following announcements that the 2030 edition will take place across Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. Both decisions have drawn criticism for environmental and human rights concerns, with organizations like Amnesty International voicing opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:53 IST
Saudi Arabia to Host 2034 FIFA World Cup Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia is set to host the men's soccer World Cup in 2034, according to an announcement by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. This follows confirmation that the 2030 tournament will take place in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, featuring special centenary games in South America.

The decision for both World Cups was made uncontested, but not without controversy. Criticism arose from climate activists regarding the 2030 tournament's travel emissions, while human rights concerns cast a shadow over Saudi Arabia's 2034 bid.

Amnesty International and other organizations have condemned FIFA's choice, citing the Kingdom's human rights record. As Saudi Arabia prepares to build new stadiums for the event, calls for reform continue to echo across the global sports community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

