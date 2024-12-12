Uttar Pradesh's 'Har Ghar Jal' Village: A Water Conservation Marvel at Mahakumbh 2025
Uttar Pradesh plans to unveil a 'Har Ghar Jal' village during Mahakumbh 2025 to showcase achievements under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This initiative highlights the transformation in Bundelkhand, once plagued by water scarcity. The initiative focuses on sharing empowering stories of rural women and water conservation awareness.
Uttar Pradesh is poised to present a groundbreaking 'Har Ghar Jal' village at Mahakumbh 2025, designed to showcase the remarkable progress achieved under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
This impressive 40,000-square-foot village will feature a 'Jal Mandir,' symbolizing water's vital role and underscoring the significance of its conservation efforts.
The initiative captures the inspiring transformation in Bundelkhand, an area once riddled with water scarcity, while empowering local women to share their revitalized lives thanks to pure drinking water.
