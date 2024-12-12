Kerala's Response to Karnataka's Housing Offer for Wayanad Survivors Delayed by Technical Issues

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan addressed concerns about the state's delay in responding to Karnataka's offer to build 100 houses for Wayanad landslide survivors, citing technical issues.

Rajan expressed gratitude for Karnataka's support, emphasizing ongoing commitment to address the housing needs despite challenges related to land availability for constructing the homes.

The Minister assured that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will communicate with Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah, following concerns about a lack of guidelines from Kerala that hinder the project's progress.

