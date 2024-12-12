Left Menu

Kerala's Response to Karnataka's Housing Offer for Wayanad Survivors Delayed by Technical Issues

The Kerala government has delayed its response to Karnataka's offer to build 100 houses for Wayanad landslide survivors due to technical issues. Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan assures that the state is grateful for Karnataka's goodwill and committed to facilitating housing construction despite land allocation challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:21 IST
Kerala's Response to Karnataka's Housing Offer for Wayanad Survivors Delayed by Technical Issues
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan addressed concerns about the state's delay in responding to Karnataka's offer to build 100 houses for Wayanad landslide survivors, citing technical issues.

Rajan expressed gratitude for Karnataka's support, emphasizing ongoing commitment to address the housing needs despite challenges related to land availability for constructing the homes.

The Minister assured that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will communicate with Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah, following concerns about a lack of guidelines from Kerala that hinder the project's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

