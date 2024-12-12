Left Menu

Solutions to Pollution: Addressing Delhi's Air Quality Crisis

A panel discussion titled 'Solutions to Pollution' at IIT Delhi addressed the city's worsening air quality, primarily caused by vehicular emissions. Experts recommended embracing clean technologies, carpooling, and renewable energy. Collaborative action is needed to combat the health risks and economic costs associated with pollution.

In a bid to tackle the escalating air quality crisis in Delhi, a panel discussion titled 'Solutions to Pollution' was hosted at IIT Delhi on Wednesday. The Centre of Excellence for Research in Climate Change and Air Pollution (CERCA) assembled experts from diverse fields, urging collaborative efforts to combat the city's deteriorating air quality.

The panel presented alarming statistics, revealing vehicular emissions as the primary contributor to pollution, surpassing stubble burning and other sources. Delhi's fragmented transportation system accounts for over 50% of local pollution, resulting in millions of deaths and costing the Indian economy significantly each year.

CERCA Founder Arun Duggal and K. Madan Gopal from the Ministry of Health emphasized the urgency of embracing greener technologies like electric vehicles and solar power. Infrastructure enhancements and public cooperation were deemed crucial to addressing both symptoms and root causes of the pollution crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

