Left Menu

Elon Musk's Ambitious Plan: Starbase, Texas - The Newest City

SpaceX is petitioning to turn its Starbase site in South Texas into an incorporated city. This initiative follows Elon Musk's earlier declaration to move his companies' headquarters to Texas. Facing local opposition, SpaceX maintains that the environmental concerns are exaggerated and seeks to expedite community growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mcallen | Updated: 13-12-2024 06:52 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 06:52 IST
Elon Musk's Ambitious Plan: Starbase, Texas - The Newest City
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move, SpaceX has launched a petition to transform its Starbase site in South Texas into an official city. Billionaire Elon Musk's company seeks to expand its operations by changing Starbase into an incorporated city, according to a letter sent to local officials on Thursday. The proposed area lies in Boca Chica Beach, near the Texas-Mexico border.

While the idea is not new—Musk suggested creating Starbase, Texas, back in 2021—the formal request comes amid efforts to shift SpaceX's headquarters from California to Texas. The company insists that city incorporation is vital for supporting the workforce needed to advance the Starship projects rapidly.

However, the plan has been met with resistance from some residents. Earlier this year, an environmental group filed a lawsuit against SpaceX, alleging pollution violations. The company, however, has dismissed these claims, citing a state review that found no significant risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024