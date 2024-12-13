Elon Musk's Ambitious Plan: Starbase, Texas - The Newest City

In a bold move, SpaceX has launched a petition to transform its Starbase site in South Texas into an official city. Billionaire Elon Musk's company seeks to expand its operations by changing Starbase into an incorporated city, according to a letter sent to local officials on Thursday. The proposed area lies in Boca Chica Beach, near the Texas-Mexico border.

While the idea is not new—Musk suggested creating Starbase, Texas, back in 2021—the formal request comes amid efforts to shift SpaceX's headquarters from California to Texas. The company insists that city incorporation is vital for supporting the workforce needed to advance the Starship projects rapidly.

However, the plan has been met with resistance from some residents. Earlier this year, an environmental group filed a lawsuit against SpaceX, alleging pollution violations. The company, however, has dismissed these claims, citing a state review that found no significant risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)