Unveiling the Hidden Warriors: New Species of Parasitic Wasps Discovered

The Zoological Survey of India's team of scientists has made a groundbreaking discovery with five new species of parasitic wasps, including one named Ceraphron initium from Nagaland. This scientific feat emphasizes the important role of these wasps in controlling pest populations and maintaining ecological balance.

In a separate venture, a second team from the ZSI identified four species of parasitoid wasps in the biodiverse Western Ghats. These tiny creatures, often overlooked due to their minuscule size, have been found to play a significant role in natural pest control, beneficial to agriculture and horticulture.

The discoveries underline the incredibly diverse insect life in India and the necessity of continued research. As these findings were published in esteemed international journals, they highlight the essential contribution of these wasps in supporting ecosystem stability and fostering sustainable agricultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)