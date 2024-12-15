Left Menu

Delhi's Dairy Farms Face Pollution Compliance Deadline

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has mandated that cow shelters and dairy farms in the city comply with pollution control regulations within 15 days, or face strict legal actions. The notice is based on recent court orders and aims to address environmental concerns related to dairy operations.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has given an ultimatum to cow shelters and dairy farms in the city to secure pollution control consent within a 15-day window, failing which, stringent actions will be taken. This directive is a clear warning to operators to adhere to mandated environmental regulations.

The public notice issued on Sunday underscores the requirement for all 'gaushalas' housing 15 or more cattle, along with dairies in designated colonies, to obtain necessary consents as prescribed under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981.

Stemming from a National Green Tribunal's order in May 2020, these guidelines call for proper waste management to curb both water and air pollution. They classify dairy farms as 'Orange' and 'gaushalas' as 'Green' according to pollution risks, encouraging better environmental stewardship across Delhi's dairy sector.

