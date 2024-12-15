Panel Investigates Encroachments in Hastinapur Sanctuary

The National Green Tribunal has constituted a committee to look into allegations of encroachments and illegal activities within Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh. The move comes amidst claims of unauthorized tree felling and illegal constructions that threaten the sanctuary's wildlife corridors.

In a detailed order dated November 29, the tribunal, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, has assembled a joint committee. This committee includes representatives from the state's principal chief conservator of forests, Lucknow's regional office, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the warden of Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary, and the district magistrate of Meerut.

The committee is tasked to visit the site to verify the allegations and must submit a report within eight weeks. Further proceedings are scheduled for March 31, as the tribunal seeks to address these critical environmental concerns.

