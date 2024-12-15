Left Menu

Panel Investigates Encroachments in Hastinapur Sanctuary

The National Green Tribunal has set up a committee to investigate alleged encroachments, illegal constructions, and unauthorized tree felling in Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary, Uttar Pradesh. The committee includes several key state and national representatives and must report back within eight weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:22 IST
Panel Investigates Encroachments in Hastinapur Sanctuary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has constituted a committee to look into allegations of encroachments and illegal activities within Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh. The move comes amidst claims of unauthorized tree felling and illegal constructions that threaten the sanctuary's wildlife corridors.

In a detailed order dated November 29, the tribunal, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, has assembled a joint committee. This committee includes representatives from the state's principal chief conservator of forests, Lucknow's regional office, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the warden of Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary, and the district magistrate of Meerut.

The committee is tasked to visit the site to verify the allegations and must submit a report within eight weeks. Further proceedings are scheduled for March 31, as the tribunal seeks to address these critical environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024