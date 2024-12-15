Tribunal Probes Massive Tree Felling in Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised concerns over the alleged unauthorized cutting of trees in Delhi, issuing a notice to the Centre to address the issue.

Accusations were made against a private builder for illegally felling thousands of trees in Chajju Ram Bagh, with plans to construct a warehouse and commercial godown. A prior order by the NGT had requested the district magistrate's response regarding the current land status based on two decades of records, which was not filed.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had submitted a compliance report highlighting a compounding fee imposed for the cutting of 15 trees, but clarity was needed on the calculations and criteria used in deciding penalties. The tribunal sought clarification from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) regarding tree counts and compliance with environmental conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)