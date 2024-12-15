Left Menu

Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte and Looms Over Mozambique

Cyclone Chido has left at least 11 dead in Mayotte, with critical injuries reported. The cyclone has caused significant damage in the Indian Ocean region, also affecting Comoros and Madagascar. It has now made landfall in Mozambique, threatening millions in its path.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cyclone Chido, a powerful storm system, has wreaked havoc in the French territory of Mayotte, claiming at least 11 lives, according to France's Interior Ministry.

The extent of the devastation in Mayotte has made it challenging to get an accurate count of casualties, with nine individuals reported in critical condition and 246 others injured. Officials fear the death toll may rise as storm recovery efforts continue.

After impacting Mayotte, Comoros, and Madagascar, Cyclone Chido has now advanced to Mozambique. Emergency services there have forecasted that around 2.5 million people across two northern provinces could be affected by the destructive cyclone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

