India and Kazakhstan Partner to Boost Titanium Industry

Indian Rare Earth Limited (IREL) has entered into a partnership with Kazakhstan's Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant JSC to strengthen India's titanium value chain. The collaboration aims to harness rare-earth minerals found along India's coast to convert low-grade titanium oxide from Odisha into high-demand titanium slag.

This strategic alliance is set to be a catalyst for establishing a titanium pigment, Ti Slag, and sponge manufacturing industry, overcoming previous obstacles due to limited availability of high TiO2 feedstock. Titanium's resilience against corrosion and its lightweight yet strong nature make it crucial for the aerospace and maritime sectors.

By adopting advanced technology for titanium slag production, the project promises to boost India's titanium sponge capacity, providing materials essential for defense, aerospace, and atomic energy applications. The joint venture is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, further bolstering the titanium industry in India.

