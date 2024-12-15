Left Menu

Rajasthan Becomes Water-Surplus: PM Modi's Historic River Link Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to announce a groundbreaking project linking 11 rivers to tackle Rajasthan's water scarcity. The Rs 40,000 crore initiative aims to create a water-surplus state and alleviate water issues in Madhya Pradesh. Corporate involvement in water conservation is also encouraged.

Updated: 15-12-2024 19:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce a transformative Rs 40,000 crore project linking 11 rivers, promising to make Rajasthan a water-surplus state, according to Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil.

During the inauguration of a semiconductor facility, Patil emphasized the importance of corporate engagement in water conservation efforts to address future water shortages.

The Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments recently signed an MoU with the Ministry of Jal Shakti for comprehensive planning of the Modified Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal link project, aiming to provide water to several districts across both states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

