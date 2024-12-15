Rajasthan Becomes Water-Surplus: PM Modi's Historic River Link Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce a transformative Rs 40,000 crore project linking 11 rivers, promising to make Rajasthan a water-surplus state, according to Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil.

During the inauguration of a semiconductor facility, Patil emphasized the importance of corporate engagement in water conservation efforts to address future water shortages.

The Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments recently signed an MoU with the Ministry of Jal Shakti for comprehensive planning of the Modified Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal link project, aiming to provide water to several districts across both states.

