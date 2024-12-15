Left Menu

Chief Minister Lays Foundation for Rajasthan's Spiritual and Infrastructure Renaissance

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated significant projects in Deeg, Rajasthan, including spiritual sites and infrastructure enhancements. He emphasized continual development, improved facilities for devotees, and road networks. Sharma celebrated the anniversary of his leadership with new housing schemes, a development exhibition, and initiatives for public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:43 IST
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma spearheaded a pivotal initiative by laying the foundation stone for the Poonchri ka Lautha and Govardhan Parikrama Development Project in Deeg district, Rajasthan. He declared a commitment to realizing the vision of a developed Rajasthan, leveraging the blessings of Banshiwale Giriraj Ji Maharaj to ensure progress and prosperity.

The chief minister underscored the significance of enhancing the spiritual allure of holy sites while simultaneously advancing state infrastructure. He announced plans to develop the Giriraj Ji Parikrama Path into four distinct zones, with today's foundation stone marking the initial phase, featuring temples and gardens.

Celebrating his government's first year, Sharma also inaugurated a state-level development exhibition and launched new housing schemes and public safety measures in Jaipur. The projects aim at benefiting devotees and residents alike, showcasing infrastructure growth and cultural enrichment in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

