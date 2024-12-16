Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Tightens Restrictive Measures as Air Quality Declines

The air quality in Delhi-NCR has worsened, prompting the air quality panel to enforce stage three of the pollution control plan. As a result, schools must shift young learners to hybrid learning modes, and specific diesel vehicles face entry bans. The AQI was recorded at 367.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:16 IST
Delhi-NCR's air quality has deteriorated significantly, forcing the region's air quality panel to implement restrictive measures under stage three of the pollution control plan.

Monday witnessed an alarming air quality index (AQI) of 367, mainly attributed to adverse weather conditions, a common occurrence from November to January.

The Graded Response Action Plan now mandates schools to adopt a hybrid learning approach for young students, while banning certain diesel vehicles within city limits to curb pollution levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

