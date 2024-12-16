Delhi-NCR Tightens Restrictive Measures as Air Quality Declines

Delhi-NCR's air quality has deteriorated significantly, forcing the region's air quality panel to implement restrictive measures under stage three of the pollution control plan.

Monday witnessed an alarming air quality index (AQI) of 367, mainly attributed to adverse weather conditions, a common occurrence from November to January.

The Graded Response Action Plan now mandates schools to adopt a hybrid learning approach for young students, while banning certain diesel vehicles within city limits to curb pollution levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)