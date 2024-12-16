Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: GRAP Stage III Measures Enforced
Delhi-NCR's air quality deteriorates, prompting the implementation of Stage III measures under the air pollution control plan. Schools are shifting to hybrid learning, and restrictions on diesel vehicles have been intensified. Authorities foresee continued poor air conditions due to unfavourable weather patterns.
The air quality panel in Delhi-NCR has invoked Stage III measures of the air pollution control plan following a notable decline in air quality. The measures come in response to predictions of continued poor air conditions owing to unfavourable meteorological factors.
Delhi's air quality index was recorded at 379, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to call for immediate action, including hybrid learning for young students and restrictions on older diesel vehicles. The revised plan prioritizes public health amidst worsening air quality scenarios.
Forecasts predict sustained 'very poor' air quality levels due to calm winds and inversion layers. Authorities have been urged to stagger timings for public and municipal offices to combat pollution, a routine challenge exacerbated during the winter months.
