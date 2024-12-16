Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: GRAP Stage III Measures Enforced

Delhi-NCR's air quality deteriorates, prompting the implementation of Stage III measures under the air pollution control plan. Schools are shifting to hybrid learning, and restrictions on diesel vehicles have been intensified. Authorities foresee continued poor air conditions due to unfavourable weather patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:58 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: GRAP Stage III Measures Enforced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality panel in Delhi-NCR has invoked Stage III measures of the air pollution control plan following a notable decline in air quality. The measures come in response to predictions of continued poor air conditions owing to unfavourable meteorological factors.

Delhi's air quality index was recorded at 379, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to call for immediate action, including hybrid learning for young students and restrictions on older diesel vehicles. The revised plan prioritizes public health amidst worsening air quality scenarios.

Forecasts predict sustained 'very poor' air quality levels due to calm winds and inversion layers. Authorities have been urged to stagger timings for public and municipal offices to combat pollution, a routine challenge exacerbated during the winter months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024