Crisis in Mayotte: Cyclone Chido's Destructive Path

Cyclone Chido has devastated Mayotte, France's poorest overseas territory. Emergency services are working to locate survivors and restore essential services. President Macron plans to visit and has announced a national day of mourning. The cyclone, the worst in 90 years, has left residents scrambling for basic necessities.
Emergency responders in Mayotte continue to search for survivors and restore crucial services after Cyclone Chido wreaked havoc over the weekend.
With winds exceeding 200 kph, the cyclone tore through the Indian Ocean islands and is feared to have resulted in hundreds or potentially thousands of deaths.
President Emmanuel Macron announced his forthcoming visit and a day of national mourning, as France mobilizes to support its overseas territory.
