Crisis in Mayotte: Cyclone Chido's Destructive Path

Emergency responders in Mayotte continue to search for survivors and restore crucial services after Cyclone Chido wreaked havoc over the weekend.

With winds exceeding 200 kph, the cyclone tore through the Indian Ocean islands and is feared to have resulted in hundreds or potentially thousands of deaths.

President Emmanuel Macron announced his forthcoming visit and a day of national mourning, as France mobilizes to support its overseas territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)