Delhi Zoo Implements Eco-Friendly Measures to Combat Winter Pollution

In a bid to tackle winter pollution and ensure the well-being of its animals, Delhi Zoo has unveiled a series of eco-friendly measures. These initiatives focus on using stubble padding, minimizing dust, and switching to non-polluting vehicles.

According to officials, the efforts are crucial as Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate, with the national capital recording an AQI of 427 on Tuesday. Measures like water sprinkling, especially near pollutant-prone areas, and reducing the use of diesel vehicles are part of the comprehensive plan.

The zoo has also abandoned traditional winter practices like wood burning, opting for heaters. Innovative use of stubble as bedding not only provides warmth but also helps manage this resource in a non-polluting way. These steps are aimed at ensuring the zoo remains a safe haven during the winter months.

(With inputs from agencies.)