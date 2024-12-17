Delhi Zoo Implements Eco-Friendly Measures to Combat Winter Pollution
Delhi Zoo has initiated eco-friendly measures to combat winter pollution and protect animals. Measures include using eco-friendly vehicles, minimizing dust, and replacing firewood with heaters. The initiative aims to address local pollution and ensure animal welfare during winter.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to tackle winter pollution and ensure the well-being of its animals, Delhi Zoo has unveiled a series of eco-friendly measures. These initiatives focus on using stubble padding, minimizing dust, and switching to non-polluting vehicles.
According to officials, the efforts are crucial as Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate, with the national capital recording an AQI of 427 on Tuesday. Measures like water sprinkling, especially near pollutant-prone areas, and reducing the use of diesel vehicles are part of the comprehensive plan.
The zoo has also abandoned traditional winter practices like wood burning, opting for heaters. Innovative use of stubble as bedding not only provides warmth but also helps manage this resource in a non-polluting way. These steps are aimed at ensuring the zoo remains a safe haven during the winter months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Air Quality Shows Slight Improvement, Citizens Voice Concerns
Delhi Smog Crisis: Supreme Court Stands Firm as Air Quality Worsens
Lahore's Declining Air Quality: The 'City of Gardens' Under Siege
Delhi's Air Quality: A Brief Respite in the 'Poor' Zone
Delhi's Air Quality Woes: Slight Improvement, But Challenges Remain