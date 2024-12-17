Left Menu

Delhi Zoo Implements Eco-Friendly Measures to Combat Winter Pollution

Delhi Zoo has initiated eco-friendly measures to combat winter pollution and protect animals. Measures include using eco-friendly vehicles, minimizing dust, and replacing firewood with heaters. The initiative aims to address local pollution and ensure animal welfare during winter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:35 IST
Delhi Zoo Implements Eco-Friendly Measures to Combat Winter Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle winter pollution and ensure the well-being of its animals, Delhi Zoo has unveiled a series of eco-friendly measures. These initiatives focus on using stubble padding, minimizing dust, and switching to non-polluting vehicles.

According to officials, the efforts are crucial as Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate, with the national capital recording an AQI of 427 on Tuesday. Measures like water sprinkling, especially near pollutant-prone areas, and reducing the use of diesel vehicles are part of the comprehensive plan.

The zoo has also abandoned traditional winter practices like wood burning, opting for heaters. Innovative use of stubble as bedding not only provides warmth but also helps manage this resource in a non-polluting way. These steps are aimed at ensuring the zoo remains a safe haven during the winter months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024