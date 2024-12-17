Race to Save Unique Feral Horses in Assam's Dibru-Saikhowa National Park

The National Green Tribunal has served notices to the Central government and other parties regarding the critically endangered feral horses in Assam's Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

In a December 16 order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel expressed concern over the 'unique' species, which are facing extinction and require urgent intervention. These horses, believed to descend from domesticated stock, are untamed and roam freely.

Reports highlight their dwindling numbers due to smuggling, habitat loss, floods, and inadequate conservation efforts. These animals are not protected under current wildlife laws, creating difficulties in assessing their true conservation status. The tribunal observed potential violations of environmental norms and has called for responses from national and state-level environmental agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)