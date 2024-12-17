Left Menu

Race to Save Unique Feral Horses in Assam's Dibru-Saikhowa National Park

The National Green Tribunal has raised concerns for the feral horses in Assam's Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. These critically endangered animals are at risk due to several factors, prompting a call for urgent intervention from various environmental bodies. The situation highlights gaps in conservation measures and legal protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:45 IST
Race to Save Unique Feral Horses in Assam's Dibru-Saikhowa National Park
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has served notices to the Central government and other parties regarding the critically endangered feral horses in Assam's Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

In a December 16 order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel expressed concern over the 'unique' species, which are facing extinction and require urgent intervention. These horses, believed to descend from domesticated stock, are untamed and roam freely.

Reports highlight their dwindling numbers due to smuggling, habitat loss, floods, and inadequate conservation efforts. These animals are not protected under current wildlife laws, creating difficulties in assessing their true conservation status. The tribunal observed potential violations of environmental norms and has called for responses from national and state-level environmental agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024