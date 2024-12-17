Left Menu

Gangasagar Sethu: West Bengal's Own Mega Bridge Project

West Bengal will independently build a 5-km bridge over Muri Ganga river, named 'Gangasagar Sethu', after lack of response from the Centre. Costing Rs 1,500 crore, it aims to improve access to Sagar Island for the annual Gangasagar Mela. Completion is expected in four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:49 IST
Gangasagar Sethu: West Bengal's Own Mega Bridge Project
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has announced plans to construct a five-kilometer long bridge, named 'Gangasagar Sethu', over the Muri Ganga river. The bridge aims to connect the mainland to Sagar Island, the site of the annual Gangasagar Mela.

The state has decided to proceed with the project independently following a lack of response from the central government, despite repeated appeals for assistance. The construction is estimated to cost around Rs 1,500 crore and is projected to be completed within four years.

Preparations for the Gangasagar Mela, which attracts millions of pilgrims, are underway, with increased security measures due to regional unrest. Additional transportation arrangements are being coordinated to accommodate the influx of attendees expected this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024