Gangasagar Sethu: West Bengal's Own Mega Bridge Project

The West Bengal government has announced plans to construct a five-kilometer long bridge, named 'Gangasagar Sethu', over the Muri Ganga river. The bridge aims to connect the mainland to Sagar Island, the site of the annual Gangasagar Mela.

The state has decided to proceed with the project independently following a lack of response from the central government, despite repeated appeals for assistance. The construction is estimated to cost around Rs 1,500 crore and is projected to be completed within four years.

Preparations for the Gangasagar Mela, which attracts millions of pilgrims, are underway, with increased security measures due to regional unrest. Additional transportation arrangements are being coordinated to accommodate the influx of attendees expected this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)