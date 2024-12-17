Left Menu

Frigid Blast: India's Sinking Mercury Subdues Regions

Cold weather continues to grip north and east India, with parts of Kashmir experiencing temperatures well below freezing. Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and several cities in Jharkhand and Punjab reported significant drops. Delhi and Himachal Pradesh also faced cold spells. Forecasts indicate mild weather changes and potential light snowfall in specific areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:49 IST
Frigid Blast: India's Sinking Mercury Subdues Regions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A severe cold wave has gripped north and east India, with several regions reporting temperatures well below freezing. In Kashmir, temperatures plummeted, with Srinagar recording a chill of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam reaching an extreme low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius. Frosty conditions have led to frozen water supply lines across the region.

Himachal Pradesh isn't far behind, with the local meteorological office issuing an orange warning for cold wave conditions in isolated districts over the next two days. Likewise, Punjab and Haryana have not been spared, experiencing temperatures that dipped close to or below the freezing mark, further intensifying the chilly conditions.

Across Rajasthan and regions in Jharkhand, temperatures continue to fall, creating an unrelenting cold wave. The Meteorological Department forecasts mainly dry conditions with some light snowfall expected over higher elevations, lending little respite to those already in the grips of a bitter winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024