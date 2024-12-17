Frigid Blast: India's Sinking Mercury Subdues Regions

A severe cold wave has gripped north and east India, with several regions reporting temperatures well below freezing. In Kashmir, temperatures plummeted, with Srinagar recording a chill of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam reaching an extreme low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius. Frosty conditions have led to frozen water supply lines across the region.

Himachal Pradesh isn't far behind, with the local meteorological office issuing an orange warning for cold wave conditions in isolated districts over the next two days. Likewise, Punjab and Haryana have not been spared, experiencing temperatures that dipped close to or below the freezing mark, further intensifying the chilly conditions.

Across Rajasthan and regions in Jharkhand, temperatures continue to fall, creating an unrelenting cold wave. The Meteorological Department forecasts mainly dry conditions with some light snowfall expected over higher elevations, lending little respite to those already in the grips of a bitter winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)