Tragedy Strikes Vanuatu: Earthquake Leaves Devastation in Port Vila

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, on Tuesday, resulting in the tragic loss of at least six lives and causing injuries to over 50 individuals. According to local reports and the United Nations, key infrastructure, including a hospital and water reservoirs, sustained significant damage.

In response to the catastrophe, caretaker Prime Minister Charlot Salwai declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the hardest-hit areas for a week. He expressed deep sympathy for the affected families and announced that international assistance had been requested. Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed their readiness to deploy aid teams.

The destruction included extensive damages to foreign embassies and critical services, with aid agencies estimating 116,000 people affected. Port Vila's international airport closure and communication challenges further complicated rescue efforts, underscoring the scale of the disaster.

