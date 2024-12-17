Tragedy Strikes Vanuatu: Earthquake Leaves Devastation in Port Vila
A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, causing significant damage, killing at least six people, and injuring over 50. The earthquake affected vital infrastructures, prompting international aid and a state of emergency declaration by caretaker Prime Minister Charlot Salwai.
A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, on Tuesday, resulting in the tragic loss of at least six lives and causing injuries to over 50 individuals. According to local reports and the United Nations, key infrastructure, including a hospital and water reservoirs, sustained significant damage.
In response to the catastrophe, caretaker Prime Minister Charlot Salwai declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the hardest-hit areas for a week. He expressed deep sympathy for the affected families and announced that international assistance had been requested. Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed their readiness to deploy aid teams.
The destruction included extensive damages to foreign embassies and critical services, with aid agencies estimating 116,000 people affected. Port Vila's international airport closure and communication challenges further complicated rescue efforts, underscoring the scale of the disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)