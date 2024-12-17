Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Vanuatu: Earthquake Leaves Devastation in Port Vila

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, causing significant damage, killing at least six people, and injuring over 50. The earthquake affected vital infrastructures, prompting international aid and a state of emergency declaration by caretaker Prime Minister Charlot Salwai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes Vanuatu: Earthquake Leaves Devastation in Port Vila
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, on Tuesday, resulting in the tragic loss of at least six lives and causing injuries to over 50 individuals. According to local reports and the United Nations, key infrastructure, including a hospital and water reservoirs, sustained significant damage.

In response to the catastrophe, caretaker Prime Minister Charlot Salwai declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the hardest-hit areas for a week. He expressed deep sympathy for the affected families and announced that international assistance had been requested. Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed their readiness to deploy aid teams.

The destruction included extensive damages to foreign embassies and critical services, with aid agencies estimating 116,000 people affected. Port Vila's international airport closure and communication challenges further complicated rescue efforts, underscoring the scale of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024