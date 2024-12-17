A Dance of Stars: Unusual Pair Found Near Milky Way's Black Hole

Astronomers have uncovered a rare astronomical event near Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the heart of our galaxy. They have observed two stars whirling around each other, an unusual occurrence considering the intense gravitational pull of the black hole.

The discovery offers insights into celestial dynamics in regions dominated by massive black holes. Most large galaxies house such black holes at their centers, but catching two stars in such close proximity surviving together is a first.

Published in Nature Communications, the study suggests the stars, at an estimated 2.7 million years old, have managed to maintain a delicate balance. However, their stable dance may not last indefinitely and could eventually result in them merging into a single body.

