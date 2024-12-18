Devastation Strikes Vanuatu: Earthquake Claims Lives and Disrupts Nation

A devastating magnitude 7.3 earthquake has struck Vanuatu, resulting in at least 14 fatalities and widespread injury across the island nation. Rescuers have been spurred into overnight action, attempting to reach victims trapped beneath collapsed structures.

The Red Cross, closely monitoring the crisis, reports over 200 injuries as they cite government sources. Damage to the telecommunication network has severely hampered communication, delaying official updates as phone services remain down.

Today, Vanuatu grapples with the manifold consequences of infrastructure damage, affecting essential services and aid delivery. Flights have been grounded, and diplomatic missions have been significantly damaged, compounding the nation's woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)