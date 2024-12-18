Blaze at Udaan Bhawan Sparks Emergency Response

A fire broke out at the Udaan Bhawan office complex near Safdarjung airport in south Delhi on Wednesday, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the incident so far, authorities confirmed.

The Udaan Bhawan complex houses several offices of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. According to DFS, the fire originated from the building's second basement, specifically from the battery room.

Atul Garg, DFS chief, reported that a call about the fire came in at 12:54 pm, prompting the deployment of five fire tenders to the location. The situation is currently under control. Meanwhile, a police team was also dispatched to the site to assist with the building's evacuation. Investigations to determine the cause of the blaze are ongoing, police officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)