Ravaged Vanuatu: Earthquake Chaos Unveiled in Capital

On Wednesday, Vanuatu's capital faced a dire crisis as a magnitude 7.3 earthquake left the city without water. This calamity struck just a day after the quake severely damaged reservoirs, highlighting the vulnerability of the South Pacific island nation.

The National Disaster Management Office initially confirmed 14 deaths, but this number was later revised to nine by the main hospital. However, officials warn that fatalities may increase as rescue efforts continue amidst dangerous conditions and many remain trapped in the rubble.

In Port Vila, the hardest-hit area, telecommunications outages have further complicated rescue missions, and damaged infrastructure hampers aid efforts. Global entities like UNICEF are witnessing a spike in health issues, stressing the urgent need for restored communication, water, and medical facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)