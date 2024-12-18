Chennai Battens Down as Low Pressure Triggers Downpour

Rains swept across Chennai and neighboring districts such as Tiruvallur and Chengelpet on Wednesday, driven by a pronounced low-pressure zone over the Bay of Bengal. Consequently, substantial traffic delays plagued areas like Teynampet, adding to commuter frustrations.

The IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre stated that on December 17, 2024, the low-pressure area intensified to a well-marked status over the Southwest Bay of Bengal. This system features an upper air cyclonic circulation stretching to mid-tropospheric levels.

Forecasted to track northwestwards toward the North Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coastline, the system may shift northward along Andhra Pradesh. Light to moderate rain is anticipated for northern coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on December 18 and 19, per the bulletin's projections.

