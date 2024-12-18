Left Menu

Cyclone Chido's Catastrophic Impact on Mayotte

Cyclone Chido devastated Mayotte, leading to at least 31 confirmed deaths, potentially thousands more, and widespread destruction. With extensive damage in shanty towns and ongoing relief efforts, challenges remain in reaching remote areas. Authorities face difficulties due to undocumented immigration and the complex demographic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:09 IST
The French overseas territory of Mayotte is in crisis as Cyclone Chido ravaged the region, leaving at least 31 confirmed deaths in its wake. Authorities fear the death toll could be much higher, with preliminary estimates suggesting hundreds or possibly thousands might have perished in the devastating storm.

The cyclone flattened shanty towns housing many undocumented migrants, complicating relief efforts. Authorities have begun distributing 120 tonnes of food from Reunion Island through an air bridge, yet many areas remain inaccessible. The local prefecture reported 1,373 light injuries, and accurate casualty assessments are ongoing due to population challenges.

The European Commission responded by activating the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. As Mayotte grapples with a humanitarian crisis, concerns about disease outbreaks loom, while leaders like Nizar Assani appeal for immediate action as President Macron visits the island, calling for substantial French support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

