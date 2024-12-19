Vanuatu's Struggle: International Aid Amidst Earthquake Aftermath

Australian rescue and medical teams have arrived in Vanuatu, where a 7.3 magnitude earthquake has claimed at least 14 lives, including a French national, with hundreds injured. French Ambassador Jean-Baptiste Jeangène Vilmer confirmed that a French citizen perished under the rubble in Port Vila.

The National Disaster Management Office warns that casualty numbers may rise as recovery operations progress. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong pledged support to restore operations at Port Vila's damaged international airport. The United States and France are also contributing military aid, while New Zealand's rescue team faces delays due to logistical challenges.

Communication and power outages hinder disaster response efforts. Concerns about water contamination add to the crisis, as noted by UNICEF. Local businesses are striving to resume operations amidst the chaos. Meanwhile, residents are urged to prioritize essential needs amid limited resources and damaged infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)