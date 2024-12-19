Left Menu

Delhi's Waste Crisis: Supreme Court's Ultimatum

In wake of Delhi's daily 3,000-tonne untreated solid waste issue, the Supreme Court has demanded stringent actions from the Delhi government. The court expressed dissatisfaction with compliance on the 2016 Solid Waste Management Rules. Authorities are required to file updated affidavits by January 2025 to address the problem.

In an alarming revelation, the Supreme Court criticized the daily generation of 3,000 tonnes of untreated solid waste in Delhi, calling the situation 'disastrous' and 'shocking'. The bench, led by Justices A S Oka and Augustine George Masih, demanded an explanation from the Delhi chief secretary on this pressing issue.

The court slammed the city's failure to comply with the 2016 Solid Waste Management Rules, highlighting the dismissal of court orders and inadequate compliance affidavits. The justices indicated that development activities might need to halt if no plan is proposed to combat the 3,000 metric tonne waste gap each day.

Required by January 2025, the government must present affidavits on its waste management compliance. The need for innovative solutions and inter-agency cooperation was emphasized to curb the illegal dumping at Ghazipur and Bhalswa and address fires there. A collective plan among stakeholders is expected to outline compliance timelines, ensuring improved management of municipal solid waste.

