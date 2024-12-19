Left Menu

Delhi's Solar Future: A Model for Clean Energy in Urban Development

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated a 2 MW solar power park in Delhi's Yamuna flood plains, emphasizing renewable energy growth. The park will supply the Delhi Development Authority with electricity at Rs 4.42 per unit for 25 years, benefiting 144 parks under the net metering policy, and promoting urban clean energy solutions.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated a significant advancement in Delhi's renewable energy sector with the launch of a 2 MW solar power park at Baansera, strategically located along the Yamuna flood plains.

In a message posted on X, Saxena highlighted that this solar park represents a major step toward strengthening the capital's renewable energy infrastructure. The program promises the Delhi Development Authority a stable electricity supply at an economical tariff of Rs 4.42 per unit for the next 25 years. It is expected to produce around 27 lakh units of electricity annually.

This ambitious project, with no installation or maintenance costs for the DDA, is designed to support close to 144 parks through the group net metering policy. The initiative not only aligns with the national renewable energy goals but also sets a precedent for other urban authorities to embrace sustainable energy practices. Additionally, Saxena unveiled a dedicated Children's Play Area amidst the lush greenery of the Yamuna flood plains, providing essential recreational space in an increasingly congested city.

