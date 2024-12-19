Mysterious Tiger Tragedies in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic discovery came to light in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh, as the carcass of a tigress was found in a well lacking a parapet near Riddi village. The incident follows closely on the heels of another tiger's carcass found in the Pench Reserve.

Sub Divisional Forest Officer Yugesh Patel revealed that marks on the scene suggested the tigress struggled to escape the well, with no signs of poaching detected. The forest department adhered to National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines for carcass disposal.

This marks the fourth tiger fatality in the district over the last six weeks, with incidents distributed between Pench Reserve and other forest areas. The recent deaths emphasize the need for enhanced protective measures for these endangered cats.

(With inputs from agencies.)