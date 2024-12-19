Left Menu

Mysterious Tiger Tragedies in Madhya Pradesh

A tigress was discovered dead in a well in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, marking the fourth tiger death in the district within one-and-a-half months. No poaching signs were found, raising concerns about the safety of these majestic creatures in the region's forests and reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:33 IST
Mysterious Tiger Tragedies in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic discovery came to light in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh, as the carcass of a tigress was found in a well lacking a parapet near Riddi village. The incident follows closely on the heels of another tiger's carcass found in the Pench Reserve.

Sub Divisional Forest Officer Yugesh Patel revealed that marks on the scene suggested the tigress struggled to escape the well, with no signs of poaching detected. The forest department adhered to National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines for carcass disposal.

This marks the fourth tiger fatality in the district over the last six weeks, with incidents distributed between Pench Reserve and other forest areas. The recent deaths emphasize the need for enhanced protective measures for these endangered cats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024