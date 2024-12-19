India Set to Construct World's Second Largest Metro Network
India is on track to have the world's second-largest metro network, with 997 kilometers of rail currently under construction. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal highlighted the importance of urban mobility to tackle population growth. The Metro Rail Policy 2017 and 'PM-eBus Sewa' were also addressed.
India is poised to achieve the distinction of having the world's second-largest metro network, according to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal. Currently, 997 kilometers of metro rail are under construction, as per an official statement on Thursday.
Addressing the consultative committee of Parliament associated with the HUA ministry, Minister Lal emphasized the importance of enhancing the urban transport network nationwide to manage the burgeoning urban population effectively.
With 993 kilometers already operational across 23 cities, the expansion continues apace as the government pushes forward. Key topics discussed included the Metro Rail Policy 2017, various metro networks, and the 'PM-eBus Sewa' initiative for boosting city bus fleets through public-private partnerships.
