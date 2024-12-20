India's Green Leap: Decoupling Growth from Carbon
Hisham Mundol discusses India's challenge of balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility. As the country's economy rapidly expands, Mundol advises leveraging technology to decouple carbon emissions from growth. He calls for self-reliance in climate technology and stresses equitable, sustainable finance solutions for developing nations.
As India experiences rapid economic expansion, there is an urgent need to decouple carbon emissions through technological innovation, states Hisham Mundol, Chief Advisor for the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) in India.
Mundol, in a discussion with PTI, highlighted the transformative potential of technology for sustainable development against the backdrop of climate change challenges.
India's swift industrialisation is fuelling a significant increase in energy demand. Although its historical contribution to carbon emissions is modest, India's future emissions trajectory faces global scrutiny. Mundol calls for adoption of green technologies and self-reliance to address geopolitical risks and drive sustainable growth.
