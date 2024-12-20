Left Menu

India's Green Leap: Decoupling Growth from Carbon

Hisham Mundol discusses India's challenge of balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility. As the country's economy rapidly expands, Mundol advises leveraging technology to decouple carbon emissions from growth. He calls for self-reliance in climate technology and stresses equitable, sustainable finance solutions for developing nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:25 IST
As India experiences rapid economic expansion, there is an urgent need to decouple carbon emissions through technological innovation, states Hisham Mundol, Chief Advisor for the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) in India.

Mundol, in a discussion with PTI, highlighted the transformative potential of technology for sustainable development against the backdrop of climate change challenges.

India's swift industrialisation is fuelling a significant increase in energy demand. Although its historical contribution to carbon emissions is modest, India's future emissions trajectory faces global scrutiny. Mundol calls for adoption of green technologies and self-reliance to address geopolitical risks and drive sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

