Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: A Breath of Concern

Delhi's air quality remains dangerously poor, with the AQI recorded at 429. The primary pollutant, PM2.5, poses severe health risks. Monitoring stations reported 'Severe' to 'Severe Plus' conditions, affecting vulnerable groups. High humidity worsens pollution. Relief may come with forecasted rainfall on December 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:47 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: A Breath of Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi continues to battle dangerously poor air quality with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading a shocking 429 on Friday. This figure places it firmly in the 'severe' category, as confirmed by environmental monitoring agencies.

The primary pollutant, PM2.5, known for its harmful health implications, has been detected in large quantities. It poses significant risks as it can penetrate deeply into the lungs and reach the bloodstream, affecting vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.

Of the 36 monitoring stations across Delhi, 14 reported air quality in the 'Severe Plus' category, which is alarming for health experts. Meanwhile, weather predictions suggest foggy conditions over the weekend, further complicating the situation. Relief may only come with anticipated rainfall on December 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024