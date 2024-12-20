Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: A Breath of Concern

Delhi continues to battle dangerously poor air quality with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading a shocking 429 on Friday. This figure places it firmly in the 'severe' category, as confirmed by environmental monitoring agencies.

The primary pollutant, PM2.5, known for its harmful health implications, has been detected in large quantities. It poses significant risks as it can penetrate deeply into the lungs and reach the bloodstream, affecting vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.

Of the 36 monitoring stations across Delhi, 14 reported air quality in the 'Severe Plus' category, which is alarming for health experts. Meanwhile, weather predictions suggest foggy conditions over the weekend, further complicating the situation. Relief may only come with anticipated rainfall on December 26.

