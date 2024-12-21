Left Menu

Car Crashes into Crowd at Magdeburg Christmas Market

A car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. The driver was arrested, with no immediate reports on casualties. Magdeburg is the capital of Saxony-Anhalt, housing around 240,000 residents.

Updated: 21-12-2024 00:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 00:55 IST
Car Crashes into Crowd at Magdeburg Christmas Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

A vehicle collision at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, has led to the arrest of the driver, as reported by the German news agency dpa.

The incident occurred on Friday, with no immediate information available concerning fatalities or injuries.

Magdeburg, located west of Berlin, is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and hosts a population of approximately 240,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

