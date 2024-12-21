Car Crashes into Crowd at Magdeburg Christmas Market
A car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. The driver was arrested, with no immediate reports on casualties. Magdeburg is the capital of Saxony-Anhalt, housing around 240,000 residents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 21-12-2024 00:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 00:55 IST
- Country:
- Germany
A vehicle collision at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, has led to the arrest of the driver, as reported by the German news agency dpa.
The incident occurred on Friday, with no immediate information available concerning fatalities or injuries.
Magdeburg, located west of Berlin, is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and hosts a population of approximately 240,000 people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France, Germany and Poland say they will consider possible measures against Georgia
UPDATE 1-Germany says amicable solution remains goal for Mercosur deal
Illicit Liquor Haul: Truck Driver Arrested
Alice Weidel: The Unlikely Face of Germany's Far-Right AfD
Driver Arrested in South Delhi with 2kg of Charas: A Tale of Repeat Offenses