Tragedy in Mohali: Fatal Building Collapse Claims Young Life
A four-storey building collapsed in Mohali, Punjab, leading to the death of Drishti Verma from Himachal Pradesh. Despite rescue efforts, Verma succumbed to her injuries. Several agencies, including NDRF, are conducting rescue operations. Building owners have been booked, and further investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-12-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 00:32 IST
- Country:
- India
A young Himachal Pradesh woman, Drishti Verma, tragically lost her life after being rescued from the debris of a collapsed four-storey building in Mohali, Punjab, officials reported.
The building crumbled in Sohana village with five individuals trapped. Rescue operations are ongoing, with excavators and NDRF teams deployed. Building owners face charges.
Authorities, including the Punjab CM, expressed sorrow, while the area's MP and MLA oversee ongoing rescue efforts. Preliminary reports indicate adjacent digging may have caused the collapse.
